BENGAL : 38 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 5:00 PM on Apr 27 in Bengal, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Bengal to 649. Among the total people infected as on date, 105 have recovered and 20 have passed away.

District-wise breakup is available for 392 of the total 649 cases reported in the state. Kolkata had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 184 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

17 districts in West Bengal have confirmed cases of Covid-19

West Bengal's 649 cases put it at number 10 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 8068, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in India.

Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

