38 new coronavirus cases reported in UP as of 4:30 PM - Apr 081 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2020, 05:58 PM IST
Gautam Buddha Nagar had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 55 confirmed infections
38 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 4:30 PM on Apr 08 in UP, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in UP to 343. Among the total people infected as on date, 26 have recovered and 3 have passed away.
District-wise breakup is available for 227 of the total 343 cases reported in the state. Gautam Buddha Nagar had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 55 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.
Uttar Pradesh's 343 cases put it at number 5 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 1018, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare