Public health experts have said that there is currently no evidence that the new vaccines may provide any protection. “The SARS-CoV-2 virus has been undergoing constant mutation but this new variant seems to be more virulent. It may cause additional harm as it attaches itself to the integrin of the cell leading to increased cellular inflammation and health complications. Information on the virus is limited at the moment and it is unclear if the current crop of vaccines in use and those under development will offer protection," said Professor N K Ganguly, President, Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research and former Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).