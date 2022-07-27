38 West Bengal TMC MLAs in touch with us: BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty claims

38 West Bengal TMC MLAs in touch with us: BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty claims1 min read . 05:43 PM IST
- At this moment, 38 TMC MLAs have very good relations with us, out of which 21 are in direct contact
Hinting another Maharashtra-like political rift in West Bengal, BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty claimed that as many as 38 TMC MLAs in the state are in touch with them. Chakraborty had joined the BJP ahead of the West Bengal Assembly polls last year.
“At least 38 TMC MLAs are in touch with the BJP. Out of them, 21 are personally in touch with me. When I was in Mumbai, I read in newspapers one fine morning that the Shiv Sena and the BJP have formed the government in Maharashtra," he said while addressing a press conference here. The TMC, while reacting to his allegations, said the famed actor is "trying to fool the people by making false claims".
Chakraborty said the BJP is in power in 18 states, and the party’s flag will "fly high in a few other states very soon".
“The BJP will not stop its fight in West Bengal. If free and fair polls are held in the state today, the party will form the next government," he said.
The TMC has 216 MLAs in the 294-member West Bengal Assembly. The opposition BJP has 75 legislators.
As per sources, Chakraborty on Wednesday held a meeting with BJP MLAs and top leaders at the party election office in Hastings. It was attended by state opposition leader Subvendu Adhikari and BJP state president Sukant Majumder.
Mithun's repeated meetings on the eve of panchayat elections are considered significant.
Responding to Partha Chatterjee's arrest, Chakraborty said, 'These are personal matters. I don't do personal politics."
