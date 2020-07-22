Home >News >India >38-yr-old man arrested in Delhi for duping people with forged insurance papers
  • The man disclosed that he had been forging insurance documents since 2010 and has made around 8,000 of those on his laptop, had cheated people of around 65 lakhs till date
  • Being handicapped, he was unable to find any source of income, hence pretended to be an insurance agent and cheat people

NEW DELHI : A 38-year-old man has been arrested in northwest Delhi for allegedly impersonating an insurance agent and duping people, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified only as Kailash, was held from his residence, they said.

The matter came to light on July 18 when police were checking vehicles near the Maurya Enclave area and challaned an auto rickshaw driver, Naim-Ud-Din, and his passenger, Anil Kapoor, for not wearing masks.

As the insurance document of the vehicle raised suspicion, the firm concerned was contacted and it was found that the policy paper was forged, the police said.

The auto driver told the police that he got the papers done for 6,400 from Kailash, who claimed to be an agent of an insurance company, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya said Kailash was arrested from his residence in Jahangirpuri on Saturday.

During interrogation, he disclosed that he had been forging insurance documents since 2010 and has made around 8,000 of those on his laptop, the DCP said.

He has cheated people of around 65 lakhs till date. Being handicapped, he was unable to find any source of income, and so, he pretended to be an insurance agent and cheated people, Arya added.

A mobile phone, two pen drives and a laptop have been seized, and an investigation is underway, the police said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

