39 Kannadigas stranded at Kathmandu airport amid deadly violence in Nepal. Here's what we know

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah instructed Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh on Tuesday, September 9, to take necessary steps to ensure the safe return of 39 Kannadigas stranded at Kathmandu airport amid protests in Nepal over social media ban and corruption.

According to PTI, the Chief Minister's office mentioned in a statement, “The sudden nationwide protests by students and youth in Nepal have created a tense atmosphere across the country. As a result, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has instructed the Chief Secretary to the government, Shalini Rajneesh, to ensure the safe return of 39 Kannadigas stranded at the Kathmandu airport to the state.”

It added, “The Chief Secretary has discussed with the concerned officials and taken necessary action.”

Nepal Protests: PM Modi calls violence ‘heart-wrenching’ “After returning from the day's tour today, there was a detailed discussion about the events in Nepal at the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security Affairs. The violence that has occurred in Nepal is heart-wrenching. My heart is extremely disturbed by the fact that many young people have lost their lives. Nepal's stability, peace, and prosperity are of utmost importance. I humbly appeal to all my brothers and sisters in Nepal to maintain peace and order,” PM Modi said on X.

Nepal faced a severe political crisis as Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned amid widespread anti-government protests. Demonstrators targeted the private homes of prominent leaders, stormed political party headquarters, and vandalised the parliament building. This unrest followed a violent crackdown by police a day earlier, which left 19 people dead and over 100 injured.

It witnessed the “Gen Z protest”, a widespread movement led by young people, primarily students, to seek accountability and transparency from the government. The protests started on September 8, 2025, in Kathmandu and other major cities, including Pokhara, Butwal, and Birgunj.

The social media ban, which was revoked yesterday, was imposed last week on 26 social media sites, including Facebook, WhatsApp, X and YouTube, that did not comply with a deadline to register with Nepal's Ministry of Communication and Information Technology.