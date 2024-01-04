Earthquake today: 3.9 magnitude quake hits Jammu and Kashmir. Details here

An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale jolted Jammu and Kashmir for the second time in one month on January 4, the National Center for Seismology (NSC) said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the NCS, the quake occurred at 12.38 am at a depth of 5 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.9, Occurred on 04-01-2024, 00:38:15 IST, Lat: 33.34 & Long: 76.67, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Jammu & Kashmir, India," NCS said in a post on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, the first earthquake of 3.9 magnitude hit Jammu and Kashmir on January 2, but there were no reports of any damage, as per the National Centre of Seismology, adding that the tremor was felt at 11.33 am. The depth of the first earthquake was five kilometers below the surface at 32.76 degrees north and 74.57 degrees east, it said.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.9, Occurred on 02-01-2024, 11:33:32 IST, Lat: 32.76 and Long: 74.57, Depth: 5 Km , Location: Jammu and Kashmir," the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) posted on X (formerly Twitter).

A police official said there have so far been no reports of any damage from anywhere. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On December 30th, an earthquake struck Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir, as reported by the National Center for Seismology. The seismic event occurred at a depth of 5 kilometres around 04:57 pm.

In other news, The death toll from a powerful earthquake in Japan that struck the country's west coast on New Year's Day rose to 73 on January 3, as the search for survivors under collapsed buildings continued and tens of thousands of evacuees awaited aid, as per Reuters.

All the deaths from the magnitude 7.6 quake have been reported in Ishikawa prefecture where the hardest hit Noto peninsula is located. More than 33,000 people have evacuated their homes and about 100,000 houses have no water supply, according to the local government, the report added.

