Earthquake of 3.9 magnitude hits Maharashtra's Nashik

Earthquake of 3.9 magnitude hits Maharashtra's Nashik

Another earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale hit West-Northwest of Manipur's Imphal on Sunday
1 min read . 06:33 AM IST Livemint

The earthquake occurred 88km west of Nashik and its depth was 10 km

An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hit Maharashtra's Nashik on Sunday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NSC). The earthquake occurred 88km west of Nashik and its depth was 10 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 23-12-2021, 14:16:18 IST, Lat: 13.54 & Long: 77.74, Depth: 18 Km ,Location: Chikkaballapura, Karnataka," tweeted NSC.

Besides, another earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale hit West-Northwest of Manipur's Imphal on Sunday, informed the NCS.

The NSC tweeted, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 26-12-2021, 02:43:16 IST, Lat: 25.07 & Long: 93.48, Depth: 24 Km ,Location: 54km WNW of Imphal, Manipur".

