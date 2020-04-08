39 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 4:30 PM on Apr 08 in Andhra Pradesh, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh to 305. Among the total people infected as on date, 5 have recovered and 4 have passed away.

Number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh

District-wise breakup is available for 190 of the total 305 cases reported in the state. Nellore had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 32 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

District-wise breakup of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh's 305 cases put it at number 8 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 1018, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in India

Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare