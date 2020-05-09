394 fresh coronavirus cases in Gujarat, state's tally rises to 7,797

The coronavirus case count in Gujarat rose to 7,797 on Saturday after 394 new cases got reported in the last 24 hours.

The state's death toll rose to 472 after 23 people succumbed to the lethal virus.

2,091 patients have been cured/discharged in the state.

Ahmedabad reported 280 new Covid-19 cases and 20 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking its total case count to 5,540 and number of fatalities to 363.

A two-member team of AIIMS-Delhi led by its director Dr Randeep Guleria on Saturday visited Ahmedabad Civil Hospital to inspect the healthcare facilities and later praised Gujarat government's efforts in containing coronavirus spread, a government release said.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director and Dr Manish Soneja from its Department of Medicine visited the Ahmedabad hospital to inspect infrastructure following Chief Minister Vijay Rupani's request, after the Union government had declared Ahmedabad a coronavirus hotspot.

Later, the team met Rupani in Gandhinagar and lauded the state's preparations and efforts in its fight against Covid-19, according to the state government.

