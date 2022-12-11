39th edition of India-Indonesia Coordinated Patrol underway

“India and Indonesia have conducted CORPATs twice a year since 2002, with an aim to keep this vital part of the IOR safe and secure for commercial shipping, international trade and conduct of legitimate maritime activities. They help build understanding and interoperability between navies, and facilitate institution of measures to prevent and suppress Illegal Unreported Unregulated (IUU) fishing, drug trafficking, maritime terrorism, armed robbery and piracy," the ministry said.