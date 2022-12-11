39th edition of India-Indonesia Coordinated Patrol underway

New Delhi: The 39th edition of India-Indonesia Coordinated Patrol (IND-INDO CORPAT) between the Indian Navy and the Indonesian Navy is conducted from 8 December to 19 December, said the ministry of Defence.
Indian Naval Ship (INS) Karmuk, an indigenously built Missile Corvette participated in the pre-deployment briefing at Belawan, Indonesia.
“The CORPAT will be executed along the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) from 15 to 16 December 2022 and will conclude with a debrief at Port Blair. Along with INS Karmuk, L-58 (indigenously built Landing Craft Utility vessel) and Dornier Maritime Patrol Aircraft will be participating in the CORPAT. KRI Cut Nyak Dien, a Kapitan Pattimura Class Corvette, will represent the Indonesian side," the ministry added.
As part of Indian government’s vision SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region), Indian Navy has proactively engaged with countries in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) to enhance maritime security in the region.
“India and Indonesia have conducted CORPATs twice a year since 2002, with an aim to keep this vital part of the IOR safe and secure for commercial shipping, international trade and conduct of legitimate maritime activities. They help build understanding and interoperability between navies, and facilitate institution of measures to prevent and suppress Illegal Unreported Unregulated (IUU) fishing, drug trafficking, maritime terrorism, armed robbery and piracy," the ministry said.
CORPAT also helps enhance the operational synergy by exchange of information for prevention of smuggling, illegal immigration and for conduct of Search and Rescue (SAR) operations at sea.
India and Indonesia have traditionally enjoyed a close and friendly relationship covering a wide spectrum of activities and interactions.
