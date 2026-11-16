Mint Explainer: Why is the Centre turning to 3D concrete printing to build rural homes?

The Centre is testing 3D concrete printing under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G). A ₹14-crore pilot project covering 177 houses is underway in the villages of Burripalem and Obulanaidupalem in Guntur District, Andhra Pradesh, to assess the feasibility of scaling up 3D concrete printing technology for rural housing. Mint take a look:
How does 3D concrete printing differ from conventional construction?
Conventional rural houses are largely built using bricks, cement mortar and manual labour. The 3D concrete printing (3DCP) technology replaces conventional brick masonry with digitally designed, machine-produced hollow interlocking concrete blocks. These blocks are manufactured using a mix of cement, sand, fly ash and bagasse ash, and assembled at the construction site.