Mint Explainer: Why is the Centre turning to 3D concrete printing to build rural homes?

NEW DELHI : The Centre is testing 3D concrete printing under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G). A ₹14-crore pilot project covering 177 houses is underway in the villages of Burripalem and Obulanaidupalem in Guntur District, Andhra Pradesh, to assess the feasibility of scaling up 3D concrete printing technology for rural housing. Mint take a look:
NEW DELHI : The Centre is testing 3D concrete printing under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G). A ₹14-crore pilot project covering 177 houses is underway in the villages of Burripalem and Obulanaidupalem in Guntur District, Andhra Pradesh, to assess the feasibility of scaling up 3D concrete printing technology for rural housing. Mint take a look:
How does 3D concrete printing differ from conventional construction?
Conventional rural houses are largely built using bricks, cement mortar and manual labour. The 3D concrete printing (3DCP) technology replaces conventional brick masonry with digitally designed, machine-produced hollow interlocking concrete blocks. These blocks are manufactured using a mix of cement, sand, fly ash and bagasse ash, and assembled at the construction site.
How does 3D concrete printing differ from conventional construction?
Conventional rural houses are largely built using bricks, cement mortar and manual labour. The 3D concrete printing (3DCP) technology replaces conventional brick masonry with digitally designed, machine-produced hollow interlocking concrete blocks. These blocks are manufactured using a mix of cement, sand, fly ash and bagasse ash, and assembled at the construction site.
The technology, developed by CSIR-Central Building Research Institute (CSIR-CBRI) for the pilot, uses a 3D printer to produce precision-engineered, modular hollow blocks of different shapes at a production yard. These blocks are then assembled at the construction site, using mortar and Murfor reinforcement to form the walls of the house. The technology reduces cement consumption, incorporates agro-industrial waste, requires fewer workers and shortens construction time.
What advantages does 3D printing offer in terms of construction speed, cost, quality, labour requirements, and durability?
The technology is expected to support the goal of housing for all by reducing construction time, lifecycle cost, material wastage and carbon emissions, while enhancing quality, durability, and inclusivity. 3D concrete printing could make rural housing construction faster, cheaper and less labour-intensive under the PMAY-G.
According to the government, the technology can reduce construction time by around 40% and manual labour requirements by 50%. The cost of walling using 3D-printed blocks is estimated to be around 40% lower than conventional brick masonry, at ₹48,496 compared with ₹79,920 for the prototype house.
The use of fly ash and bagasse ash also reduces cement consumption and the environmental footprint. For beneficiaries, the technology promises earlier possession, better thermal insulation, noise reduction and greater resistance to earthquakes, fire and moisture. The houses will also include accessible features and individual household toilets, without any additional financial burden on beneficiaries.
What is the next phase after Guntur, where will the technology be expanded, and how many more houses are planned?
The Guntur pilot project is to be completed in six phases over 80 weeks. The pilot shall demonstrate construction of the PMAY-G rural houses using 3DCP through structured technology transfer. It shall also establish standardized yet replicable housing designs and construction protocols. The technical learnings, standard operating procedures, construction protocols and performance outcomes generated under the pilot shall be utilized by the ministry of rural development for replication and scaling of 3DCP technology in any state or Union territory.
Decisions on additional locations and coverage shall be based on the outcomes and evidence generated by the Guntur pilot.
If successful, how will the government develop technical guidelines and a framework to scale up 3D-printed construction?
The pilot shall serve as a national reference project for future policy decisions on integrating 3DCP into the PMAY-G and other public housing programmes.
The standardized designs, documented construction protocols, validated mix designs and performance data generated under the pilot shall form the technical basis for a framework that states can adopt.
The ministry of rural development shall have perpetual, royalty-free rights to use, adapt and scale the technology and project learnings across all states and Union territories.
CSIR-CBRI shall prepare SOPs, construction manuals, safety checklists and inspection formats, and shall extend technical support for replication and scaling. "The learnings from this initiative will help develop standardized construction protocols and inform future decisions on scaling up this technology across states and Union territories, with the ultimate objective of ensuring safe, dignified and inclusive housing for rural families," said Rohit Kansal, secretary, ministry of rural development
What are the key challenges in taking 3D-printed housing beyond the pilot?
The wider adoption of 3D concrete printing faces challenges, including the availability of printing equipment and its operation at scale, a shortage of trained manpower and the need to develop concrete mixes suited to local materials and climatic conditions. Site preparation and soil stabilization are also key considerations.
The pilot will address these challenges through measures such as pile foundations for black cotton and clay soils, flood-resilient plinths and climate-specific insulated walls. Pile foundations use long, slender columns driven, drilled or screwed deep into the ground to provide structural support. The project is designed to generate evidence on the technology’s operational and technical feasibility.