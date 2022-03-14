This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
These houses have been constructed in collaboration with Chennai based startup Tvasta. Each house built area of around 700 square feet and are situated in Gandhinagar, Gujarat
The Indian Army's Military Engineering Services (MES) has constructed two houses using the 3D printing technology. That's right! 3D houses have come out of viral videos on social media and now are a reality.
The houses were created using 3D Rapid Construction Technology, an official release confirmed. These digitally constructed houses are a first of its kind structure in India created by the South-Western Air Command in Gandhinagar.
These houses were created in a time period of four weeks.
See the process of construction here
The defence forces confirmed that these 3D printed houses are parabolic to the modern-day rapid construction efforts to cater faster to the growing accommodation requirements of the Indian Armed Forces.
“These structures also stand testament for the solidarity of the Indian Armed Forces in fostering home-grown technologies that are focused on indigenization of Defense technologies, as a part of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat," the statement read.
These houses have been constructed in collaboration with Chennai based startup Tvasta. Each house built area of around 700 square feet. The disaster-resilient structures are in compliance with Zone-3 earthquake specifications.
Earlier the MES had constructed India’s first 3D Printed sanitary blocks with a total built area of about 600 sq ft at Jaisalmer, marking a new beginning for the possibilities of Construction 3D printing in Defense applications.
The chief engineer involved in the construction had visited a number of stations during his tenure and observed that the long gestation period for ensuring housing for soldiers needed immediate attention. He surmised that adaptation of rapid construction technologies was the need of the hour and saw an effective solution in 3-D concrete printing, which can be effectively adapted within available spaces to meet the minimal urgent requirements of such housing.
