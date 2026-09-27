3-day bank strike: Will your September salary be delayed? Here’s all you need to know

The bank strike from 28 to 30 September is likely to delay some salaries for September. However, it depends on many factors. Your employer's payment arrangements and the banks involved will matter.

Companies using digital banking with enough funds may still pay salaries on time. However, heavy transaction traffic could cause problems. Employers, depending on branch visits or cheque clearing, face a greater risk of delays.

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The Week reported that most public sector banks, including SBI, would face disruption. Some older private banks could also be affected, including Federal Bank and South Indian Bank. HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank are expected to remain open.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Will my salary be delayed due to the bank strike from September 28 to 30? ⌵ Your salary may be delayed depending on your employer’s payment arrangements and the banks involved. Companies using digital banking might still pay on time, but disruptions could occur. 2 What banking services will still be available during the strike? ⌵ Digital services like UPI, internet banking, and ATMs will remain operational during the bank strike, but cash transactions and cheque clearing at branches will be disrupted. 3 Why are bank unions going on strike at the end of September? ⌵ The bank unions are striking primarily to demand a five-day banking week and changes to the performance-linked incentive scheme, following failed negotiations with the government. 4 How can central government employees ensure their salaries are not delayed during the bank strike? ⌵ Central government employees received their September salaries early on September 25 as a preventive measure, treating these payments as advances against the final amounts. 5 Should private employees expect the same early payment arrangement as government employees? ⌵ No, private employees should not assume that the early payment arrangement applies to them, as it was specifically designed for central government employees.

Central government employees have an arrangement intended to prevent salary delays. The Times of India reported that September payments were authorised early, on 25 September. The decision covered salaries, wages and pensions, including employees in Defence, Posts and Telecommunications.

These payments are treated as advances against the final September amounts. Any necessary salary or wage adjustments will be made in October, the report said. The arrangement also covered advance September wage payments for central government industrial employees.

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Railway employees were covered by instructions circulated through the Railway Board. StaffNews published the Board's communication directing railway units to act immediately on the payment order.

It referred to the 23 September memorandum permitting salaries to be paid on 25 September. The communication carried the agreement of the Railway Ministry's Finance Directorate.

According to The Week, the central government's early payment arrangement excludes the state government and employees. Private employees should, therefore, avoid assuming that the 25 September arrangement covers their salaries.

Banking services will not stop completely during the proposed strike. UPI, mobile banking, internet banking and ATMs are expected to remain available. However, branch cash transactions, cheque clearing and applications for loans or deposits could suffer.

Also Read | ICAI advises CAs to plan audits ahead of three-day bank strike

The Times of India reported another step to reduce inconvenience before the strike. Public sector banks and regional rural banks were open on Sunday, 27 September. Customers were advised to complete important transactions before the strike wherever possible.

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The strike also coincides with banks' half-yearly closing on 30 September. This adds pressure during an important period for banking work.

3-day bank strike The United Forum of Bank Unions called the strike over several demands. These include a five-day banking week and improved pension benefits.

The government and the bank management urged unions to postpone the protest. For salary earners, the uncertainty remains about whether their employer needs services that are disrupted by staff.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



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Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.