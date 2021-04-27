OPEN APP
New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Tuesday said it will organise a three-day COVID-19 vaccination camp on the campus for its eligible employees and their dependents.

The camp will be organised from April 29-May 1 at the Faculty Club, near the railway reservation centre within the campus, and beneficiaries will have to register themselves for taking the shot, the university said.

The drive will cover all "serving employees and their dependents (age group 45 years and above) and all staff working under essential services of the University residing both inside and outside the campus", the JNU said in a circular.

"The camp will be organised by the District Magistrate, New Delhi, from 9.30 am to 4 pm," it said.

The circular further said that in order to avoid crowding beneficiaries should intimate the JNU Security Department in advance and also register at http:elfregistration.cowin.gov.in/

The security department will provide facility to the vaccination venue in groups of 2-3 individuals, the university said.

