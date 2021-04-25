3M is committed to improvinng clinician-patient engagement: Rajiv Gupta

NEW DELHI : The onset of covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the data driven transformation of healthcare system. Rajiv Gupta, country business leader-healthcare business, 3M India Ltd that automates healthcare data, brings innovative products and solutions for medical, oral care, health information management, drug delivery and food safety, spoke about innovative solutions, company’s efforts in healthcare sector its academy and the way forward. Edited excerpts from an interview.

What are the challenges in digitization of healthcare? What innovative solutions do you have to offer?

The challenge lies in addressing the three facets related to data- Generate, Analyse and Utilize. Having said that, we need to underscore the human facet to the clinical decision making. So, healthcare digitization, should be aimed at adding value to clinicians’ sense of purpose and not replacing it, and in this way, improve the clinician-patient engagement. 3M is committed to address this principal requirement. Some examples of our solutions that serve this need to improve clinician-patient engagement is the iOn PROGRESS Remote Therapy Monitoring System that remotely transmits usage data from a cellular-enabled ACTIV.A.C Therapy System directly to a 3M+KCI iOn PROGRESS Care Network to shed light on the nonclinical elements that might inhibit at-home adherence to prescribed negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT). The iOn PROGRESS Care Network engages with patients, where necessary, with education, coaching, collaboration with caregivers, and support from 3M+KCI-- to help patients get back to their normal lives. Another example is our 3M Health Information Systems Solutions (HIS Solutions). 3M HIS is committed to eliminating revenue cycle waste, creating more time to care, and leading the shift from volume to value-based care.

How does the 3M Healthcare Academy initiative translate into knowledge with positive health outcomes?

3M Healthcare Academy is all about learning: when, where and how healthcare providers and paramedical staff want it. There is an importance of shifting healthcare landscape and the priority of the healthcare provider to enhance patient experience by deepening their expertise through professional training opportunities and educational resources. We are creating modules that cover global best practices in the area of device reprocessing, wound care, operating room, oral care and food safety. We do so by hosting webinars with reputed key opinion leaders from across the globe. The 3M Healthcare Academy platform provides all the content on demand for all HCPs. Spreading awareness and improving competence is a critical factor to improve patient outcomes.

From tapes to surgical drapes, why it is important now more than ever to combine science with the right technology?

Till around 1948, there wasn’t any effective solution to provide a barrier for surgical incisions. It was around the time of World War II, that three physicians approached 3M with the idea to create an adhesive coated incision drape. This led to the innovation of the first incise drape.

Another innovation which was a revolution at its time of introduction was the repositionable tape. The first hypoallergenic paper tape - 3M Micropore Surgical tape was introduced in the 1960s. Since then we have continued to develop new products, often combining multiple technology platforms - 3M Ioban Antimicrobial Incise Drape, 3M Tegaderm Transparent Dressings etc., are the market leaders in reducing the risk of surgical site infections and blood stream infections; and the list continues.

Adding to this is the benefit of Negative Pressure Wound Therapy, through the innovative “Prevena Therapy" indicated for Surgical Site Management ensuring good patient care and clinical outcomes. Prevena Therapy at present is available in international markets and soon to be introduced in India.

Given that the human race is facing newer kinds of disease burden, it becomes even more important to further accelerate the efforts of using the right technology for infection prevention. 3M works in this space and the benefits to patients are immense with fewer chances of infection, reduced length of stay in hospital and affordable care.





