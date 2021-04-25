3M is committed to improvinng clinician-patient engagement: Rajiv Gupta

The challenge lies in addressing the three facets related to data- Generate, Analyse and Utilize. Having said that, we need to underscore the human facet to the clinical decision making. So, healthcare digitization, should be aimed at adding value to clinicians’ sense of purpose and not replacing it, and in this way, improve the clinician-patient engagement. 3M is committed to address this principal requirement. Some examples of our solutions that serve this need to improve clinician-patient engagement is the iOn PROGRESS Remote Therapy Monitoring System that remotely transmits usage data from a cellular-enabled ACTIV.A.C Therapy System directly to a 3M+KCI iOn PROGRESS Care Network to shed light on the nonclinical elements that might inhibit at-home adherence to prescribed negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT). The iOn PROGRESS Care Network engages with patients, where necessary, with education, coaching, collaboration with caregivers, and support from 3M+KCI-- to help patients get back to their normal lives. Another example is our 3M Health Information Systems Solutions (HIS Solutions). 3M HIS is committed to eliminating revenue cycle waste, creating more time to care, and leading the shift from volume to value-based care.