Arab League re-admits Syria after 11-year absence

Arab League re-admits Syria after 11-year absence4 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 12:26 AM IST
In November 2011, the body suspended Damascus over its crackdown on peaceful protests which began earlier that year and which spiralled into a conflict that has killed more than 500,000 people, displaced millions and battered the country's infrastructure and industry.
The Arab League on Sunday welcomed back Syria's government, ending a more than decade-long suspension and securing President Bashar al-Assad's return to the Arab fold after years of isolation.
