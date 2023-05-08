Yellen: 'No good options' if Congress fails to act on debt3 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 01:20 AM IST
Its backers include banks, mutual fund operators, US university endowments, global sovereign funds, global corporations, and insurance companies among others.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday that there are “no good options" for the United States to avoid an economic “calamity" if Congress fails to raise the nation's borrowing limit of USD 31.381 trillion in the coming weeks. She did not rule out President Joe Biden bypassing lawmakers and acting on his own to try to avert a first-ever federal default.
