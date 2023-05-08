Yellen: 'No good options' if Congress fails to act on debt

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, an independent who left the Democratic Party in December, encouraged Biden and McCarthy to meet each other half way. “There's not going to be just a simple clean debt limit — the votes don't exist for that," she told CBS's “Face the Nation." “So the sooner these two guys get in the room and listen to what the other one needs, the more likely they are to solve this challenge and protect the full faith and credit of the United States of America." Yellen was asked on ABC whether Biden could bypass Congress by citing the Constitution's 14th Amendment that the “validity" of U.S. debt “shall not be questioned." Yellen did not answer definitively, but said it should not be considered a valid solution.

