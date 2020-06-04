4,013 citizens from 19 countries repatriated to Maharashtra

MUMBAI : Around 4,013 citizens from 19 countries have been repatriated to Maharashtra under the Vande Bharat Abhiyan, which started to bring back stranded Indian nationals from May 7.

Of these, 1,309 are residents of Mumbai, and 1,691 are from the rest of Maharashtra. A total of 1,013 passengers are from other states.

"Passengers from other states are being kept in quarantine centres in Mumbai till their transport passes are not received from the concerned States," said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in a tweet on Thursday adding that they are being sent back home after their transport passes are received

National carrier Air India has scheduled 38 flights from much demanded sectors as US, Russia, Central Asia, Europe and Gulf nations.

Besides, charter flights are being arranged by respective Missions. Three charter flights from Doha will bring in stranded Indians from Gulf.

Apart from this the state has requested the Ministry of External Affairs to include flights from Australia also for Indians waiting to be repatriated.

These Indian nationals would be brought back in the third phase of the Vande Bharat Mission which will start on June 10 and last till July 1. Air India would be operating 203 flights of out the country.

The first two phases had brought back 15,000 and 30,000 Indians, respectively between 7 and 29 May.

The Vande Bharat Mission, one of the largest repatriation exercises, plans to bring back nearly two lakh Indians stranded across the world.

