4,120 new covid-19 cases in Karnataka as state nears 40k active case mark

Karnataka inched closer towards the 40,000 active covid-19 case mark, as 4120 people tested positive on Sunday.

The total number of cases in Karnataka is 63,772.

Karnataka's mortality rate climbed up to 2.8% as 91 more people died in the state that takes the toll to 1336. Karnataka is the third most impacted state in the country in active cases.

The surge of cases continued in Bengaluru as 2156 people tested positive in the 24 hours until 5 pm on Sunday. The mortality rate of Bengaluru also stood at 2.8% as 36 more persons died. Bengaluru now has 24,316 active cases.

The state government has, however, said that the week-long lockdown, due to end on 22 July, will not be extended.

Karnataka chief minister B.S.Yediyurappa has ruled against the suggestion of his own cabinet and officials who have suggested that the lockdown be in place for at least 15 days.

The challenges, however, continue to pile up against the government that is facing huge backlogs in testing, contact tracing and getting private hospitals to comply with the order to part with 50% of their beds for covid-19 treatment.

In an order, Karnataka chief secretary, T.M.Vijay Bhaskar said that the government has named senior officers for groups of hospitals to micro-manage the situation as more number of persons continue to be denied admission into private hospitals.

The order stated that "certain Private Medical Institutios are denying admissions to such referred patients and self-reporting smptomatic patients who are under distress, on som pretext or the other".

The order states that admission of all positive patients referred by the commissioner of the BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, the city's civic body) are not denied admission against the beds reserved under government quota.

Seven IAS and IPS officers each are assigned as incharge of the 31 private hospitals in Bengaluru, according to the order issued on Sunday.

