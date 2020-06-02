4,155 Shramik Special trains ferried over 57 lakh migrants to their home states

A total of 4,155 “Shramik Special" trains have been operationalised from various states across the country in the last 33 days, said Ministry of Railways on Tuesday.

Till date, more than 57 lakh migrants have been transported through these trains to their home states, the ministry said. The trains have been introduced on 1 May to assist the movement of stranded migrants during the nationwide lockdown necessitated by the pandemic.

The top five states from where most of these trains originated are Gujarat (1,027 trains), Maharashtra (802 trains), Punjab (416 trains), Uttar Pradesh (288 trains) and Bihar (294 trains).

The top five states where most of these trains terminated are Uttar Pradesh (1,670 trains), Bihar (1,482 trains), Jharkhand (194 trains), Odisha (180 trains), West Bengal (135 trains).

Demand for Shramik Special trains has lately started diminishing, railway board chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav said recently.

