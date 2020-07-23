Indian Railways on Thursday said a total of 4,165 Shramik Special trains were operated from 1 May to 9 July and ferried over 63 lakh people to their home states amid Covid-19 pandemic, which led to nationwide lockdown starting 25 March.

Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav said that with the last train operating on 9 July, all existing demand for such trains were fully met.

The Railways started Shramik Specials on 1 May to transport stranded migrant workers to their native states after thousands tried to reach home on foot due to the lockdown.

The Ministry of Railways has said it subsidised the ticket prices for migrant workers by agreeing to pay 85 per cent, while state governments have been asked to pay the remaining 15 per cent.

“The last Shramik Special train ran on July 9 and with that we presume that we have met the demand of the states regarding these trains. However, if there is more such demand, we will run these services again,¨ Yadav said in an online press conference on Thursday.

