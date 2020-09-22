4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Assam's Barpeta district

4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Assam's Barpeta district1 min read . Updated: 22 Sep 2020, 12:16 PM IST
BARPETA : An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale occurred on Tuesday at 1:28 am in Assam's Barpeta district, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed on Tuesday.
"Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale occurred today at 01:28:33 IST in Barpeta with a depth of 71 km," the NCS said.
No casualties or damage to property have been reported so far.
More details are awaited.
