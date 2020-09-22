Subscribe
Home >News >India >4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Assam's Barpeta district
4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Assam's Barpeta district

1 min read . 12:16 PM IST ANI

Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale occurred today at 01:28:33 IST in Barpeta with a depth of 71 km, NCS says

BARPETA : An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale occurred on Tuesday at 1:28 am in Assam's Barpeta district, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed on Tuesday.

"Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale occurred today at 01:28:33 IST in Barpeta with a depth of 71 km," the NCS said.

No casualties or damage to property have been reported so far.

More details are awaited.

