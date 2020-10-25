Subscribe
Home >News >India >4.3 lakh challans issued by Delhi Police for violation of covid norms since June
New Delhi: Police personnel wearing face masks

4.3 lakh challans issued by Delhi Police for violation of covid norms since June

1 min read . 06:56 AM IST Staff Writer

Over 2,000 challans issued by Delhi Police for violation of COVID-19 norms in a day

The Delhi Police issued over 2,000 challans on Saturday for violation of COVID-19 norms, officials said.

A total of 1,856 challans were issued to those who were found not wearing masks, three challans for spitting and 117 challans were issued to those found violating social distancing norms, according to the Delhi Police data.

A total of 2,066 challans have been issued for various violations till 4 pm on Saturday, officials said.

Citing the collective data, the Delhi Police said since June 15, 4,23,762 challans have been issued for mask violation, 3,093 challans for spitting and 33,301 challans for violation of social distancing norms.

A total of 3,71,974 masks have been distributed to needy people so far, they said.

