4.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Andaman Islands

'Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale struck the Andaman Islands at 0845 hours today,' said National Center for Seismology

The quake occurred at 0845 hours today.

There were no reports of any casualties, injuries or damage to property.