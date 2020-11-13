Subscribe
4.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Andaman Islands


4.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Andaman Islands

1 min read . 11:01 AM IST Staff Writer

'Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale struck the Andaman Islands at 0845 hours today,' said National Center for Seismology

An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale struck the Andaman Islands on Friday, news agency ANI reports quoting the National Center for Seismology.



The quake occurred at 0845 hours today.



"Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale struck the Andaman Islands at 0845 hours today," said National Center for Seismology.

There were no reports of any casualties, injuries or damage to property.

