The ITR could also be e-verified by using Internet banking, email or an Aadhaar number-generated One Time Password.

4.37 cr taxpayers filed ITR till Dec 28, 14 lakh in just one day

2 min read . 01:28 PM IST

This includes over 2.44 crore taxpayers filing ITR-1, over 95.64 lakh filing ITR-4, over 53.12 lakh ITR-3 and over 32.30 lakh filing ITR-2. With just two days left, IT department earlier today advised people not to wait till the last moment to get the job done