Indian Railways on Monday said that as many as 4,450 Shramik Specials have ran since 1 May, ferrying over eight lakh migrant workers to their home states amid nationwide lockdown due to novel coronavirus outbreak.

Along with that, the national transporter said the average fare per person on Shramik Special trains was ₹600 and indicated that by carrying 60 lakh migrant workers home since May 1, it has generated a revenue of around ₹360 crore.

"The average fare of Shramik Special trains is ₹600 per passenger. One has to keep in mind that these are normal fares and not fares for special trains which are higher. We carried 60 lakh passengers, so the revenue can be calculated. We however, managed to recover only 15 per cent of cost of operations," said Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav, as per PTI.

Yadav also reiterated that the cost of operating these trains is being shared by the Centre and the states in a 85-15 per cent formula respectively, according to PTI reports.

Officials said the cost of operating a migrant special was between ₹75-80 lakh and that 15% operational cost was recovered.

The Indian Railways has started running Shramik Special train from May 1 to transport the stranded migrant workers, students, pilgrims and tourists across the country during the nationwide lockdown.

India is currently in thr fifth phase of the ongoing lockdown which was imposed by the government on 25 March in order to combat the virus spread. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data, the country has more than 3.32 lakh coronavirus cases after states added over 11,000 positive patients in the last 24 hours. The total number of Covid-19 cases in the country on Monday reached 332,424, while the death toll rose to 9,520 after 307 more fatalities got reported since Sunday.

