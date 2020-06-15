4,450 Shramik Specials ferried over 60 lakh migrants home: Railways

India is currently in thr fifth phase of the ongoing lockdown which was imposed by the government on 25 March in order to combat the virus spread. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data, the country has more than 3.32 lakh coronavirus cases after states added over 11,000 positive patients in the last 24 hours. The total number of Covid-19 cases in the country on Monday reached 332,424, while the death toll rose to 9,520 after 307 more fatalities got reported since Sunday.