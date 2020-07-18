The surge in covid- 19 cases continued in Karnataka as a record 4,537 persons tested positive on Saturday that took the total number to nearly 60,000 of which 36,631 are active.

The situation continued to deteriorate in Bengaluru that reported 2125 new cases in the 24 hours until 5 pm on Saturday.

Despite the surge,the B.S.Yediyurappa-led state government has decided not to extend the week-long lockdown beyond Tuesday.

Though the government has faltered in testing, contact tracing,increasing the number of hospital beds and basic coordination within it's own administration among other shortcomings that has led to the rapid deterioration of the health crisis in Karnataka and particularly in Bengaluru.

The situation in other parts of the state has continued to deteriorate while the governments focus remains mostly on its growth capital Bengaluru.

There are over 6100 active containment zones in Bengaluru.

Dakshina Kannada reported 509 new cases on Saturday that takes it past the 3000 case mark of which over 2000 are active.

All 30 districts in the state reported cases while 10 of them apart from Bengaluru recorded over 100 cases,according to the daily bulletin of the health department.

Chief minister B.S.Yediyurappa on Saturday held meeting with the management of private medical colleges and instructed them to reserve 5,200 beds for treatment of covid- 19 patients.

He said that strict action would be taken against private hospitals and colleges that deny treatment.

