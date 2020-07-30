4 arrested in Delhi for running fake call centre, duping people

"Since the complainant was in need of a loan to start a business, he enquired about the process and filled a loan application form that was sent to him on his Whatsapp number. The process required a transfer of ₹1.5 lakh in the bank account of the caller. After receiving the money, the 'call centre' stopped all communication. Subsequently, an FIR was registered and considering the gravity and technical aspects of the case, the investigation was carried out by the Cyber Cell North West District," the statement said.