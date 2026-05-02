Uttar Pradesh shocker: 4 children killed inside home in Ambedkar Nagar, mother missing

Four children were reportedly beaten to death within their residence in the Ambedkar Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, while their mother has been declared missing, authorities stated Saturday.

The tragedy occurred in the Miranpur area under the jurisdiction of the Akbarpur police station. It was discovered at approximately 3 pm on Saturday after neighbors contacted the police, noting that the home had been locked since the morning hours. Upon arriving at the scene, a police unit discovered the children’s blood-stained bodies on a bed inside the property, officials reported.

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Deputy Inspector General, Ayodhya range, Somen Barma said: "We received information around 3 pm that the bodies of four children were lying in a house. Police teams immediately reached the spot and launched an investigation."

The victims have been named as Shafiq (14), Saud (10), Umar (eight), and Sadiya (seven). They were the children of Niyaz (42), who has been employed in Saudi Arabia for several years. The siblings resided with their mother, Naziya Khatoon (37), who is currently unaccounted for, according to police reports.

"The mother of the children is missing. We are trying to ascertain whether she has been abducted or if there is any other angle to her disappearance," Barma said.

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Investigators noted that the primary entrance of the house was bolted from the inside. The children were apparently murdered using a blunt instrument, potentially a brick. Forensic specialists are currently processing the scene, and evidence is being gathered from both the residence and the immediate neighborhood.

High-ranking police officials have arrived at the location, and a comprehensive investigation into the incident is currently underway.

Man kills father over land dispute in Meerut A man allegedly shot his father dead in Meerut over a family property dispute, police said on Saturday.

The son who had been absconding for a day was arrested from the Dhaudi Bamba area late on Friday night, they said.

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A licensed .32 bore pistol allegedly used in the murder, two live cartridges and a car were recovered from his possession.

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On April 30, when Riyaz (54), a resident of Rasulpur Dhaudi village, fired three shots at his father, Aijaz (72), resulting in his death on the spot.

Preliminary investigations revealed there was an ongoing dispute in the family over the sale of approximately 4.5 bighas of land by the father, and Riyaz was demanding his share which .

After the incident, Riyaz fled from the spot in a car. A case regarding this matter was subsequently registered at the Jani police station and he was arrested on Friday night.

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