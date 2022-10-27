4 cities recorded worse air quality than Delhi in last 24 hrs. Check full list

4 cities recorded worse air quality than Delhi in last 24 hrs. Check full list1 min read . 10:48 PM IST
The air quality in Delhi started deteriorating from October 24 with the AQI slipping to the 'very poor' category from 'poor'.
Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'very poor' category for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, according to Central Pollution Control Board data. Even then, it is not the city that recorded the worst air quality in the past 24 hours.
The air quality in the national capital started deteriorating from October 24 with the AQI slipping to the 'very poor' category from 'poor'. Pollution levels crept up on the night of October 23 amid a drop in temperature and wind speed and due to people bursting firecrackers and a rise in the number of farm fires.
Here is the list of cities that recorded worst AQI in past 24 hours:
Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) – 373
Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) – 368
Dharuhera (Haryana) – 364
Gurugram (Haryana) – 362
Noida (Uttar Pradesh) and Delhi – 354
Motihari (Bihar) – 343
Kaithal (Haryana) – 332
Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) – 329
Begusarai (Bihar) - 328
Jind (Haryana) – 327
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
