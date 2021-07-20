4 Covid vaccine candidates in trial stage, 1 in pre-clinical stage: Govt

As many as four coronavirus vaccine candidates are at different stages of human trials while one, developed by Genique Life Sciences, is in the advanced pre-clinical stage, Jitendra Singh, Union Science and Technology Minister, said in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.
The Union Minister said that Cadila Healthcare Ltd's DNA-based vaccine candidate is in phase three clinical trial. It has also submitted the interim data for emergency use authorisation. Singh sthis in a written response to a question in the House.
Biological E Ltd's vaccine candidate is also in phase three clinical trial.
Bharat Biotech International Ltd's Adeno intranasal vaccine candidate is in phase three clinical trial, while Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd's mRNA-vaccine candidate is in Phase one clinical trial.
The Gurgaon-based Genique Life Sciences Pvt Ltd's vaccine candidate is in the advanced pre-clinical stage, Singh said.
At present, three Covid-19 vaccines --- Serum Institute of India's Covishield, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Russian vaccine Sputnik V --- are being administered in the country.
Singh said 'Mission Covid Suraksha -- the Indian Covid-19 Vaccine Development Mission' was announced as part of the third stimulus package 'Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0' for promoting research and development of Indian Covid-19 vaccines.
"The mission is supporting the development of four vaccine candidates in the clinical stage of development and one vaccine candidate in advance pre-clinical stage of development.
"The clinical development of vaccine candidates is being undertaken across the clinical trial sites situated pan-India," he added.