4 crore people still not taken single dose of covid vaccine: Centre
2 min read.12:51 PM ISTLivemint
A total of 1,78,38,52,566 covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered through a free of cost channel at government Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs) till July 18.
Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar has informed that around four crore eligible beneficiaries are still not vaccinated with the single dose of covid-19 vaccine as on July 18 this year.
In a written reply, she informed the Lok Sabha that a total of 1,78,38,52,566 covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered through a free of cost channel at government Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs) till July 18. The minister provided the data in response to a question on the number of people who have not taken even a single dose of covid-19 vaccine in the country.
Under the nationwide vaccination drive, precaution doses were also provided free of cost to healthcare workers, frontline workers and all other beneficiaries about 60 years of age from March 16 this year at government CVCs, and for 18-58 years of age group from April 10 at private covid vaccination centres.
The central government has also started a special 75-day drive to administer precaution doses to all eligible beneficiaries of and above 18 years of age from July 15 at government CVCs. It is being held as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.
Meanwhile, India has been registering a continuous rise in covid-19 cases, with the country reporting 21,411 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data on Saturday. A total of 67 people have succumbed to the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. In India, the active caseload stands at 1,50,100 on Saturday and the daily positivity rate at 4.46%, the Health Ministry informed.
Speaking about the increasing covid-19 cases, MoS Pawar on Friday informed the Lok Sabha that a number of factors, including unexposed and immunocompromised population, change in virus characteristics and waning immunity, tend to contribute to such phenomenon.
The ministry also revealed that a total of 34,93,209 covid-19 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. So far, as many as 2,01,68,14,771 vaccine shots were jabbed cumulatively in the country, out of which, 92.90 crore are the second dose and 6.93 crore are precaution dose.
