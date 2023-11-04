Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  4 dead, 7 injured in pharma factory fire in Maharashtra's Raigad, 7 missing

4 dead, 7 injured in pharma factory fire in Maharashtra's Raigad, 7 missing

Livemint

At least four people died and seven were injured in a pharma factory fire in Maharashtra's Raigad, officials have started a search for 7 missing persons

Firefighters douse the fire that broke out at Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) building

At least four people died and as many as seven are missing as a massive fire broke out at a pharmaceutical company in Maharashtra's Raigad district. Seven people have sustained injuries and a search operation has been initiated for the missing persons, an official said on Saturday. The blaze had reportedly erupted at 11 am on Friday.

The blaze erupted at Blue Jet Healthcare at the Mahad MIDC in neighbouring Raigad, the official of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said.

"Till 7 am today, the bodies of four persons have been recovered. These deceased were among the 11 persons who had gone missing after the fire at the factory. Our search operation is still underway to trace the seven persons who are missing," he said.

According to the initial investigation, the cause of the fire at the pharmaceutical was a short circuit.

Officials on Friday said that the blaze erupted following a blast at the factory. The fire then led the barrels containing chemicals to explode.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 04 Nov 2023, 10:35 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.