Two major earthquakes rocked western Nepal on Tuesday, with tremors felt in parts of north India including Delhi-NCR. The quakes – of magnitude 6.3 and 5.3 – struck Bajhang district around 2:30 pm and triggered a landslide near its epicenter. Two more earthquakes of slightly lower magnitude followed at 3:06 pm and 3:19 pm. Visuals shared online showed swaying furniture and alarmed locals stepping out of their homes and offices.

Here are the top developments:

1. The quakes lay centered around western Nepal's Bajhang district with tremors felt in various parts of north India. The epicentre for the strongest quake was 206 km southeast of the pilgrimage town of Joshimath in Uttarakhand and 284 north of Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow.

2. The quakes reportedly blocked a major highway in Nepal. interior ministry official Rama Acharya told Reuters that an important route to the southern plains had been affected.

3. One person was person was injured by a falling object while some houses collapsed in Chainpur town.

5. A student was injured in Achham district. A PTI report quoting sources said that the individual had sustained injuries after panicking and jumping from a two-story building.

4. At least five people have been admitted at the District Hospital Bajhang after the earthquakes.

5. A building of the district police office in Bajhang was damaged and several houses developed cracks, according to the local administration office.

6. While there tremors were felt strongly in neighbouring India there were no immediate reports of damage.

7. “In the Delhi region, the magnitude was 3...We have received responses from people that it was felt in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Delhi, Lucknow region, Jaipur region. A few people in Ahmedabad region are also telling us that they felt it there..." said National Centre for Seismology scientist Sanjay Kumar Prajapati.

(With inputs from agencies)

