4 earthquakes shake Nepal in an hour, trigger landslide; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR | Top developments
Two major earthquakes hit western Nepal, causing tremors in parts of north India, including Delhi-NCR. No immediate reports of damage.
Two major earthquakes rocked western Nepal on Tuesday, with tremors felt in parts of north India including Delhi-NCR. The quakes – of magnitude 6.3 and 5.3 – struck Bajhang district around 2:30 pm and triggered a landslide near its epicenter. Two more earthquakes of slightly lower magnitude followed at 3:06 pm and 3:19 pm. Visuals shared online showed swaying furniture and alarmed locals stepping out of their homes and offices.