4% hike in DA, DR for central govt staff, pensioners2 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 10:47 PM IST
An official statement said the additional instalment would represent an increase of 4 percentage points over the existing rate of 38% on the basic pay or pension to compensate against price rise
The union cabinet on Friday approved an additional instalment of dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) for central government employees and pensioners respectively, effectively raising the DA and DR from 1 January amid elevated inflation .
