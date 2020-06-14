Subscribe
Home >News >India >4 IAS officers transferred to Delhi govt to assist COVID-19 fight, 2 more attached from Centre
Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and LG Anil Baijal along with the members of State Disaster Management Authority, in New Delhi on Sunday.

4 IAS officers transferred to Delhi govt to assist COVID-19 fight, 2 more attached from Centre

1 min read . 04:11 PM IST PTI

The order was issued within hours of a high-level meeting Shah held with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI : Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday ordered the immediate transfer of four IAS officers to the Delhi government and attachment of another two from the Centre to help the national capital fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The order was issued within hours of a high-level meeting Shah held with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"@HMOIndia @AmitShah directed immediate transfer of 4 IAS officers - Awanish Kumar & Monica Priyadarshini from A&N (Andaman and Nicobar Islands), & Gaurav Singh Rajawat & Vikram Singh Mallik from Arunachal Pradesh to New Delhi to assist #GNCTD (Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi) for management of #COVID19," a home ministry spokesperson said.

Shah also directed attachment with the Delhi government of two senior IAS officers -- SCL Das and SS Yadav -- from the central government.

After his meeting with Baijal and Kejriwal, Shah said the central government will make available its five senior officers to the Delhi government to help fight the coronavirus vigorously.

The COVID-19 tally has reached nearly 39,000 in Delhi and the virus has claimed more than 1,200 lives so far in the capital, raising an alarm in the central government.

