NEW DELHI : Despite ebbing of the Covid-19 pandemic and a wide immunization drive, one in four Indians are still concerned about the pandemic, researcher Ipsos said in a global survey. Over 30% worry about rising prices and inflation and 19% are bothered about the conflict in Ukraine.

Ipsos revealed its Ipsos Essentials survey on Thursday that monitors how people across the globe navigate the new rules of engagement and the resulting impact on their state of mind, state of wallet, and future intentions. Ipsos surveys consumers every month in 16 countries, including: Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Spain, India, Japan, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the UK and the US.

“Safety measures and mass immunization notwithstanding, the coronavirus continues to be a threat and an area of concern for at least 4 in 10 urban Indians. We still cannot throw the caution to the winds, there is always the fear of the fresh wave, particularly as China is seeing a new surge in infections," said Archana Gupta, country service line leader, market strategy and understanding (MSU), Ipsos India.

Households are still reeling under the collateral impact of the coronavirus. Meanwhile, inflation is another big concern and there is worry around how prolonged Ukraine conflict could impact cost of living, said Gupta. The conflict has also put pressure on price and availability of several precious commodities. This is set to impact prices of everything from goods of daily use and fuel.

Globally, consumers cite rising prices (30%) as the top reason for holding back their purchases, 20% said the items they wanted to purchase were out of stock and 10% said they felt unsafe in the stores due to Covid. “Marketers will need to ensure they provide a safe environment for shoppers and replenish stocks," said Gupta.

At least 1 in 2 global citizens said they are being careful with their spends due to the conflict in Russia.

