A part of a four-lane tunnel under construction on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district collapsed on Friday. At least six people are feared to be trapped while one person has been rescued, District Deputy Commissioner Massaratul Islam said.

"A part of an under-construction tunnel collapsed at Khooni Nala, Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in the Makerkote area of Ramban. 6 to 7 feared trapped; one person rescued. Rescue operation is underway," the Deputy Commissioner told ANI news agency.

Deputy Commissioner and Senior Superintendent of Police Mohita Sharma are at the spot, supervising the rescue operation.

Those trapped inside the tunnel belong to the company conducting the work of auditing the tunnel.

Several machines and vehicles, including bulldozers and trucks, which were parked on the front side of the tunnel, suffered damage.

Several ambulances were dispatched to the accident spot from Banihal, the deputy commissioner informed.