4 Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists killed in encounter in J-K, had 'big plan'1 min read . Updated: 19 Nov 2020, 12:22 PM IST
- Four suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway
- The slain terrorists were carrying a huge cache of arms, ammunition and had come to execute a big plan: IGP, Jammu, Mukesh Singh said
Jammu: Four suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on the outskirts of Jammu city early on Thursday, officials said.
The slain terrorists were carrying a huge cache of arms, ammunition and had come to execute a big plan: IGP, Jammu, Mukesh Singh said.
The encounter started after a vehicle, in which the terrorists were travelling, was intercepted by security forces personnel near the Ban toll plaza of Nagrota on the highway.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
