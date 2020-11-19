Subscribe
4 Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists killed in encounter in J-K, had 'big plan'
Security personnel inspect the site of encounter at Nagrota Ban toll plaza in Jammu,

4 Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists killed in encounter in J-K, had 'big plan'

1 min read . 12:22 PM IST PTI

  • Four suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway
  • The slain terrorists were carrying a huge cache of arms, ammunition and had come to execute a big plan: IGP, Jammu, Mukesh Singh said

Jammu: Four suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on the outskirts of Jammu city early on Thursday, officials said.

Jammu: Four suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on the outskirts of Jammu city early on Thursday, officials said.

The slain terrorists were carrying a huge cache of arms, ammunition and had come to execute a big plan: IGP, Jammu, Mukesh Singh said.

The slain terrorists were carrying a huge cache of arms, ammunition and had come to execute a big plan: IGP, Jammu, Mukesh Singh said.

The encounter started after a vehicle, in which the terrorists were travelling, was intercepted by security forces personnel near the Ban toll plaza of Nagrota on the highway.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

