4 killed in a blast at firecracker factory in West Bengal’s Nadia district

At least four people, including three women, were killed in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Nadia district of West Bengal on Friday, PTI quoted police as saying.

The police added that another woman suffered injuries in the explosion at the factory located in a congested residential area of Rathtala in Kalyani.

"Four persons were rescued from the blast site, and later declared dead when taken to the nearby JNM Hospital. The condition of the injured woman is critical," PTI quoted a senior police officer as saying.

"We are trying to ascertain the identity of the deceased and the injured person, and whether they were workers in the factory," he said, adding, the cause of the blast is not yet known.

A team of forensic team experts is on their way to the spot, the officer said.

A blaze that erupted in the unit following the explosion was brought under control by firefighters after around one-and-a-half hours, police said.

Further investigation is underway.

According to the eyewitnesses, as quoted by the Indian Express, teh the explosion took place around 1 pm in the Rathtala area of Kalyani. The residents claimed the two died in the blast were employees of the factory.

The officer said, as IE quoted, “It was a very crowded area and we got information that the factory did not have proper permissions. We are investigating how it managed to operate.”

The Kalyani municipality has also set up a committee to look into how the factory was running in such a congested area, added the report.

