Updated: 18 Jun 2021, 09:12 PM IST
In the same zoo, a male lion named Pathbanathan, aged 12 years died due to coronavirus this week
It was the second tragedy that struck the zoo as it lost a nine-year-old lioness due to coronavirus on June 3
Four lions in Tamil Nadu infected from Covid-19 on Friday. The genome sequencing of the samples of four Covid-19 infected lions has revealed that they belong to Pangolin lineage B.1.617.2 and are Delta variants.
The Arignar Anna Zoological Park had sent samples of 11 lions housed there to test for SARS CoV-2 four lions on May 24. The zoological park had also sent seven samples on May 29 to the ICAR-National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal.