Four lions in Tamil Nadu infected from Covid-19 on Friday. The genome sequencing of the samples of four Covid-19 infected lions has revealed that they belong to Pangolin lineage B.1.617.2 and are Delta variants.

The Arignar Anna Zoological Park had sent samples of 11 lions housed there to test for SARS CoV-2 four lions on May 24. The zoological park had also sent seven samples on May 29 to the ICAR-National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal.

Subsequently, the Bihar institute said samples of 9 lions had tested positive for coronavirus.

In the same zoo, a male lion named Pathbanathan, aged 12 years died due to coronavirus this week in Tamil Nadu.

It was the second tragedy that struck the zoo as it lost a nine-year-old lioness due to coronavirus on June 3.

Authorities there have also tested dozens of elephants for the virus at a forest reserve.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's main zoo on Friday said it was seeking Indian help to treat a lion that tested positive for Covid-19 -- the first animal on the island known to be infected.

The Department of National Zoological Gardens said it was consulting vets at the Central Zoo Authority of India to treat 11-year-old Thor, a lion gifted by Seoul's zoo in 2013.

Thor had been experiencing breathing difficulties and refused food, prompting authorities at the Dehiwala Zoo, near the Sri Lankan capital, to test it for coronavirus.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.