A three-story rice mill building in the Karnal district of Haryana collapsed on Tuesday, causing the death of four individuals and leaving 20 others injured, police informed.

Around 3 am in Taraori town of the district, the Shiv Shakti rice mill witnessed an incident where the roof of the top floor of the building collapsed while approximately 200 labourers were sleeping, leading to the death of four migrant workers.

#WATCH | Haryana: Several rice mill workers feared being trapped under debris after a three-storeyed rice mill building collapsed in Karnal. Workers used to sleep inside the building. Fire brigade, police and ambulance have reached the spot. Rescue operations underway. pic.twitter.com/AFzN9HDPYw — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2023

Karnal Superintendent of Police, Shashank Kumar Sawan, confirmed that the deceased individuals were all identified as migrant workers and their bodies have been recovered.

The injured victims were promptly transported to nearby hospitals for necessary medical attention. Rescue operations are underway at the site of the collapsed rice mill building, with the involvement of fire brigades, police, and ambulances.

National Disaster Response Force(NDRF) teams have been called in and heavy police deployment has been made as hundreds of labourers have gathered at the incident spot.

Further details awaited.

(With inputs from agencies)