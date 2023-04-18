4 migrant workers died, several injured after 3-storey rice mill collapses in Haryana1 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 11:00 AM IST
- Karnal Superintendent of Police, Shashank Kumar Sawan, confirmed that the deceased individuals were all identified as migrant workers and their bodies have been recovered.
A three-story rice mill building in the Karnal district of Haryana collapsed on Tuesday, causing the death of four individuals and leaving 20 others injured, police informed.
