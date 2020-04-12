4 new coronavirus cases reported in Bihar as of 5:00 PM - Apr 121 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2020, 05:24 PM IST
This brings total cases to 64, out of which 19 have recovered and 1 has passed away
BIHAR : 4 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 5:00 PM on Apr 12 in Bihar, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Bihar to 64. Among the total people infected as on date, 19 have recovered and 1 has passed away.
District-wise breakup is available for 59 of the total 64 cases reported in the state. Siwan had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 29 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.
Bihar's 64 cases put it at number 16 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 1761, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.